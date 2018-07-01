MONDAY

European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici begins a two-day visit to Athens. He will meet with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research releases its June business and consumer survey report.

The Athens Institute for Education & Research holds a symposium on publishing and researching for professional academic development at the Titania Hotel (52 Panepistimiou, Athens) from 5.30 to 7.30 p.m. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

TUESDAY

The first InvestGR forum, titled “Foreign Investments in Greece,” takes place at the Hilton Athens Hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias). (Info: 210.625.3763, investgr.eu)

European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici is scheduled to hold meetings in Athens with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata. He will also address the Greek Parliament.

The Center for European Constitutional Law holds an educational seminar titled “Timely Issues on Bank Account Confiscation per National and European Procedural Law.” From 4 to 9 p.m. at 43 Academias Street in Athens. (Info: 210.362.3089, www.cecl.gr)

The 2018 PEAK Performance Marketing Awards ceremony takes place at Gazarte (34 Voutadon, Gazi, Athens), starting at 9 p.m. (Info: www.peakawards.gr)

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Greek-German Filadelfia association co-host “Sommerfest 2018,” at 62-64 Kriezi Street in Maroussi, northern Athens, starting at 4.30 p.m. (Info: griechenland.ahk.de)

Listed company Kri Kri holds its annual general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency auctions 26-week treasury bills to the amount of 1.25 billion euros.

The Hellenic Management Association holds its 23rd Banking Forum, titled “The Banking Industry in the Global Landscape.” To Thursday at the Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali). (Info: 210.211.2000, www.eede.gr)

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) releases a report titled “Electronic Payments After Capital Controls: Policy Measures and Tax Revenues.”

The 7th HR in Action conference takes place at the Dais conference center (151 Mesogeion, Paradisos, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, ja@boussias.com)

The 8th International Conference “From Scientific Computing to Computational Engineering” opens at the Best Western Fenix Hotel (1 Artemisiou, Athens). To Sunday. The language used will be English. (Info: 212.104.6907, www.scce.gr)

Pro Seminars holds a smART Workshop titled “Time to Grow Online Using Instagram” at 14 Fragon Street in Thessaloniki from 4 to 10 p.m. (Info: www.proseminars.eu)

Athens-listed enterprise Elinoil holds its annual general shareholders meeting.

THURSDAY

The National Documentation Center and the Ellinogermaniki Agogi private school co-host an open informative event titled “Contemporary Scientific Research Stories” at the National Hellenic Research Foundation (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens) from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The 2018 Event Awards ceremony, titled “Where Imagination Becomes a Sense,” takes place at the Markopoulo horse racing track, starting at 9 p.m. (Info: www.eventawards.gr)

Athens-listed firms Hygeia and Kyriakoulis hold their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its May data on imports and exports.