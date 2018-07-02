Three men detained in FYROM name rally to appear before prosecutor

Three people detained on Sunday night during a protest rally against June’s deal between Athens and Skopje on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will be led before a prosecutor on Monday.



The men, aged 20, 29 and 50, are accused of being among the 30 protesters who threw stones and flares against riot police, who in turn responded with tear gas.



According to the authorities, two policemen and one citizen were injured in the scuffle which lasted for about half an hour.