Parliament to debate Eurogroup deal on Thursday

Greek lawmakers will start discussing on Thursday the package deal achieved in June’s Eurogroup for the completion of Greece’s fourth program review, debt relief and the post-bailout supervision.



The debate, which was requested by New Democracy, will begin at noon, after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras briefs the House over the result of the deal.



In his request for a debate, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accuses the ruling coalition of resorting to lies to remain in power for a few more months and hosting “highly provocative government fiestas for allegedly completing the unnecessary third bailout program.”