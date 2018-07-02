Young Greek Classics | Athens | July 3-6

The Athens Conservatory’s Aris Garoufalis Concert Hall will be hosting a tribute to Claude Debussy from July 3-6, marking the centenary of the great French composer’s death. The four-day tribute will feature solo pieces and chamber music composed either by Debussy himself or by others in homage to him performed by 26 young, gifted Greek soloists, including pianists Vasilis Alevizos and Nefeli Mousoura, guitarists Kostas Amaxopoulos and Ptolemaios Armaos, flutist Natalia Schoina and others. Performances start at 9 p.m. each day and tickets, which are available from www.viva.gr, cost 15 euros (7 euros from students and over-65s and 5 euros for the unemployed).



Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Rigillis & Vasileos Georgiou