Costakis Collection | Thessaloniki | To September 16

The State Museum of Modern Art in Thessaloniki presents an expansive show on its collection of avant-garde Russian art compiled by George Costakis (1913-90). Assembled by the Russian-Greek collector in the first half of the 20th century, this is considered one of the most comprehensive collections of its kind outside of Russia and includes all stages of the formation and development of the Russian avant-garde with all its diverse styles, genres and techniques. A part of the collection was donated to the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow in 1977, while the remaining works left the USSR together with their owner, who settled in Greece. The show, which runs through September 16, includes a small but representative selection by the founder of Suprematism, Kazimir Malevich; creations by Constructivism pioneers Vladimir Tatlin, Alexander Rodchenko and Gustav Klutsis; more than 200 works by the outstanding cubo-futurist Lyubov Popova; a broad selection of works by Ivan Kliun; artistic productions by artists of the School of Organic Culture and by the founder and theoretician of analytical art, Pavel Filonov; and program works and archival materials of Solomon Nikritin, Alexandr Drevin, Nadezhda Udaltsova, Olga Rozanova, El Lissitzky and Pavel Mansurov; as well as a collection of “agit porcelain” and industrial design work. Opening hours at the Lazariston Monastery, where the exhibition is taking place, are Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Lazariston Monastery, 21 Kolokotroni, Stavroupoli,

tel 2310.589.200