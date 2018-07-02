NEWS |

 
People smuggler nabbed with 59 illegal immigrants

TAGS: Crime, Migration

A 34-year-old foreign national was to appear before an Athens prosecutor on Monday after he was arrested for transferring 59 illegal immigrants in a rented truck.

According to reports, the suspect is a member of a drug smuggling network that charged migrants between 4,500 and 5,000 euros to smuggle them from Athens to border exits around the country.

