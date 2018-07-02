NEWS |

 
NEWS

Athens doctors to strike from 11 a.m. on Tuesday

TAGS: Strike, Health

State hospital doctors and staff in Athens will walk off the job on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the end of their shifts.

The strike action was announced by the union of Athens and Piraeus doctors (EINAP), which is demanding that contract workers are taken on permanently and more hirings are made to deal with staff shortages.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 