Police arrest 2 suspected illicit icon traders in Achaia

Two men aged 45 and 75 were arrested on Monday in the region of Achaia in southern Greece over the illegal possession of three wooden religious icons dated to the 18th century.



Police said they made the arrests after raiding the homes of the suspects following a tip-off they were involved in the illegal antiquities trade.



Three post-Byzantine era icons were confiscated, as well as a metal detector, six rifles and a map.



The suspects were to be charged later on Monday for violating antiquities and gun possession laws.