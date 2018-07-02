Bus drivers angry over bid to limit entrance to front doors

A new initiative launched on Monday which only allows passengers to get onto buses and trolley buses via the front door in a bid to crack down on fare evasion prompted protests from many drivers, who said it increases pressure on them. Some drivers were defiant, continuing to use the middle and back doors of the vehicles and claiming that the new measure would lead to delays and angry passengers. Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis said the government has offered drivers a bonus if they restrict entrance to commuters to the front doors and check their tickets. [Vassilis Rebapis/Eurokinissi]