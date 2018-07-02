Ministry introduces new land use rules

The Environment Ministry has introduced new land use rules which allow municipalities to choose what sort of construction is allowed, or not allowed, as part of its town planning.

The changes were announced on Monday in a presidential decree which replaced the land use framework established in 1987.

According to the new rules, for instance, hitherto purely residential areas like the northern Athens suburbs of Psychico and Filothei will also make way for other land uses – if the municipalities so desire.

More specifically, the new rules allow these municipalities to have shops of up to 150 square meters per plot, small hotels – of up to 30 rooms – and bakeries of up to 150 square meters.

However, private individuals or businesses will not be able to use land for nonresidential purposes anywhere they choose, as this will be determined by municipal authorities.