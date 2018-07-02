Prosecutor appeals acquittal of leading Rouvikonas member

An Athens prosecutor on Monday appealed against a court decision to clear a leading member of anarchist group Rouvikonas of charges of incitement to commit a crime after he threatened last week to “burn down” private broadcaster Skai.

Giorgos Kalaitzidis had made the threat in a post on Facebook last week. “We will burn Skai down. Today, tomorrow, in 10 years – I don’t know. But we will burn it down. And we will dance around the ashes,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He was subsequently arrested and tried last Saturday though the court cleared him. ==

Following the prosecutor’s appeal against the verdict, the case will go to an appeals court.