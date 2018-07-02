ATHEX: Stocks decline in very thin trade

The lowest daily turnover of the year at the Greek stock exchange confirmed more than just the beginning of the summer holiday in Athens on Monday; far from emerging from the crisis era, Athinon Avenue still appears to be a shallow market swayed by a few speculative moves. The benchmark at the day’s low wiped out all of Friday’s gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 748.21 points, shedding 1.24 percent from Friday’s 757.57 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.22 percent to 1,962.56 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.67 percent.

The banks index fell 1.58 percent, with Piraeus sliding 3.77 percent, Eurobank following with a 3.35 percent drop and Alpha down 0.78 percent. National edged up 0.15 percent. Terna Energy jumped 4.06 percent, as Titan Cement conceded 3.46 percent.

In total 39 stocks posted gains, 57 took losses and 22 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 27.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s 56.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index grew 1.23 percent to close at 75.92 points.