Greece strolls into second qualifying round of FIBA World Cup

Greece has completed a perfect first qualifying round of the FIBA World Cup with six wins in six games, after downing Estonia away on Monday.

The players of Thanassis Skourtopoulos won 78-56 in Tallinn after a solid performance from the second period onward, to add to a 94-78 triumph at Israel three days earlier.

Greece will now carry its victories to the second round, where it will face Germany, Serbia and Georgia in a group of six – along with Estonia and Israel – with the top three advancing to the finals in China next year.