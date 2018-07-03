Kammenos: Macedonia name deal can only be approved through referendum or elections

Marking a potential crisis in the government, the junior coalition partner in the Greek government, Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader, Panos Kammenos said early on Tuesday that the Macedonia name deal is "bad" and can only be approved through a referendum or via elections.

During a press conference at the Defense Ministry, which Kammenos leads, the ANEL leader said that his party, which is trailing badly in the polls, "will not allow the

"We will not allow the deal to move forward without the approval of the Greek people," Kammenos said during a press conference at the Defense Ministry which he leads as well as ANEL which is trailing badly in opinion polls.

"There can be no procedures with NATO if the referendum is not completed in FYROM and if the deal does not pass through the Greek Parliament," Kammenos said.

He suggested that the deal could pass through Greece's Parliament with an enhanced majority of 180 in the 300-seat House.

Otherwise it should ne put to the Greek people.

"When I say the people should be asked, that happens via a referendum or elections," he said.

As regards his widely-discussed absence from Monday's cabinet meeting, Kammenos claimed that he had a meeting at that time.

He added that he will attend an upcoming NATO summit.

The political uncertainty was highlighted on Sunday, when To Potami announced it was dropping out of Movement for Change (KINAL) – a political alliance of center-left parties.

The news of To Potami’s departure has sparked talk that both ruling SYRIZA and main opposition New Democracy could explore the possibility of cooperation with the centrist party whose chances of surviving on its own without forging an alliance with another political grouping are considered slim.