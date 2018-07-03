Mitsotakis: all that's left for Tsipras is to set election date

In a post on Twitter following calls by junior coalition partner Panos Kammenos for a referendum or elections to approve the Macedonia name deal, conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakos indicated that Alexis Tsipras's time as prime minister would soon be up.

"Yesterday I said Mr Tsipras is a prime minister on the way out. The pathetic appearance today of [Tsipras's] co-governor, Mr Kammenos, has absolutely confirmed that," he wrote.

"All Mr Tsipras has to do now is confirm a date for elections," he added.

