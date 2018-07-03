Pyatt: foreign investments key to growth

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has expressed Washington's commitment to supporting the Greek government as the country prepares to emerge from its international bailouts and underlined the importance of foreign investments to fuel the recovering economy.

"We are committed to supporting the Greek government, Greece and the Greek people while entering this new phase," Pyatt told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) in a statement late on Monday.

Pyatt was speaking at an event held in Thessaloniki ahead of America's Independence Day on July 4.

The US Ambassador stressed that the new phase must be focused on attracting foreign investments as this will be the key for growth which will help Greece overcome the consequences of a difficult economic crisis.

He also referred to the significant role that the energy sector can play in Greece's economic recovery.

Pyatt stressed the significance of America\s presence as an honored country at the Thessaloniki International Fair in September.

As for Greece's name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, he said the US see it as "a very positive step of progress," the agency reported.