Kotzias: name deal does not require enhanced majority

In comments on Tuesday responding to criticism by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos over the recent Macedonia name deal, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said the accord was "very good" and does not require an enhanced majority in Parliament as it does not compromise national sovereignty.

Earlier in the day, Kammenos, who leads the junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) had described the deal as "bad" and called for either an enhanced majority of 180 votes in the 300-seat House or the accord's approval through a referendum or elections.

The deal with FYROM was struck so the country can enter the European Union and NATO, Kotzias told Sto Kokkino radio station.

"We solved the problem because we believe that's is nationally beneficial for Greece to solve the problems that keep us trapped in history," he said, noting that it is important "to be able to look to the future together with other countries."

Now that Greece is emerging from the crisis, he said, it must "sweep the Balkan region along with it in a course of growth," he said, noting that the agreement with FYROM contributes to this.

He said there was no question of a vote of confidence in the government being held in the next six months, noting that conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis precluded that prospect by calling a censure motion over the Macedonia deal last month.

He drew a distinction between a vote of confidence in the government and the approval of the Macedonia name deal, noting that the latter would secure backing from a majority in the House.

"The point is that, until the deal comes to Parliament, we should do some serious work, explain it, because we believe certain fundamental issues are not known or have been systematically distorted by the opposition."