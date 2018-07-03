Streets to close around Panathenaic Stadium on Wednesday for charity concert

Traffic police will be closing off several streets starting on Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of the Panathenaic Stadium, which will be hosting a big charity concert.



Street closures will begin at 6 p.m. and end after the conclusion of the concert, which features dozens of A-list Greek singers and musicians in a tribute to rebetiko master Vassilis Tsitsanis, with proceeds going to the Oloi Mazi Boroume (Together We Can) campaign in aid of vulnerable social groups.



The streets that will be affected are central Vassileos Constantinou Avenue and all its offshoots in the area between Vouliagmenis and Eratosthenous, as well as Vassilissis Olgas and Ardittou Street.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, while concert-goers are encouraged to use public transport.