Three elderly people – two woman and a man – drowned on Tuesday at different beaches around the country, authorities said.

The body of an 82-year-old woman was recovered at Marathonas, northeast Attica, after she lost consciousness while swimming.

Another woman, 74, drowned at the Aghiou Euplou beach in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, while a 79-year-old man drowned at Avlakiou beach in Porto Rafti, eastern Attica