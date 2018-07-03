Man, 53, on trial for rape and torture charges

The trial of the 53-year-old charged with raping, torturing and holding a 23-year-old woman hostage last year will continue on September 18.

The woman, a university student, told the court in Athens yesterday that the incident resulted in serious health problems.

The suspect, who is in custody, did not appear in court yesterday.

The incident occurred in May 2017 when the 23-year-old had gone to work at the home of the suspect in the Athens suburb of Dafni as a part-time maid. However, her friends and family lost contact with her after her third day working there.

Police tracked her down to the 53-year-old’s apartment after breaking down the door. The woman was reportedly found tied up in a basement room that was fitted with cameras.

She was hospitalized in a state of severe shock, Kathimerini said.