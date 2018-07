Leading pay-TV platform Cosmote TV on Tuesday announced it has signed a two-year partnership extension with the world’s biggest basketball league, the NBA.



With an enhanced agreement, Cosmote TV will air a greater number of NBA matches on Cosmote Sport channels, while all games will also be available on demand through the Cosmote TV GO and Cosmote Replay TV services.



The platform, which boasts more than half a million subscribers, will give them access to more than 250 live games per year, including the finals and the All-Star Games.