Mitsotakis cautions Moscovici on statements about Greece

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici to be “more careful” when he makes comments about Greece's economic prospects, claiming the government's narrative of a “clean exit” from the bailouts in August is a deception.



During their meeting in Athens, Mitsotakis told the EU official that no other country that implemented adjustment programs has had to agree to additional measures, commitments and an enhanced supervision after their program expired.



“What is really happening, is that in August the third unnecessary bailout which was imposed on Greece as a result of the disastrous first six months of the Tsipras-Kammenos rule will be completed and Greece will unfortunately have to deal with a disguised fourth bailout,” he said, adding Moscovici should “respect the sacrifices made by Greeks.”

Moscovici, who is on a two-day visit to Athens as a followup to the package deal achieved at the Eurogroup on June 21, met with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Finance Minister Euvclid Tsakalotos and the leader of the Movement for Change and PASOK President Fofi Gennimata.