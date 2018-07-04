Every day, thousands of citizens feel that their privacy, the sanctuary of their home, is being violated when they receive annoying and insistent calls from sundry companies promoting their products and services.

These companies are acting without the approval of the people they are calling, they have no regard for when it is appropriate to call or not and their agents are often quite brash in their manner.

The state needs to put a stop to this phenomenon before it grows even more out of control and becomes a serious source of anger and anxiety.