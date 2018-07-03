Lightning surge recorded across Greece in June

June was an electric month for Greece, as the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) recorded 93,580 electrostatic discharges, most of which were lightning strikes, across the country.

According to data published on Tuesday by NOA’s weather website, Meteo, every single day of June saw lightning and just a handful of islands – where storms are rare – escaped the increased electrostatic activity.

The most active period was during the passage of the Minos weather system on June 15-19, when NOA’s ZEUS system recorded more than 64,000 lighting strikes.

Experts also hold lightning responsible for the death of two people in northern Greece and the injury of a child in central Greece last month.