US will help Greece in its recovery, says Ambassador Pyatt
The United States will help Greece in its efforts for economic recovery, the US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on Tuesday, during the annual celebrations for Independence Day (July 4) in Athens.
“We are celebrating how our founding fathers declared independence, taking the first step toward the creation of a nation defined not by language, geography, or religion - but by our democratic values,” he said, noting the influence of the values of Ancient Greece.