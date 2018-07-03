ATHEX: Stocks slide in turnover reminiscent of last August

Expectations at Athinon Avenue are falling as this summer progresses. Tuesday’s trading session ended in another day of losses for most stocks and the lowest daily turnover recorded since last August.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 745.91 points, shedding 0.31 percent from Monday’s 748.21 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.17 percent to 1,959.23 points, while the small-cap index expanded 1.11 percent.

Bank stocks presented a mixed picture with their index giving up 0.21 percent. Eurobank fell 1.16 percent, Piraeus dropped 0.93 percent, Alpha stayed put and National increased 0.84 percent.



After the closing, Standard & Poor’s upgraded the credit rating of the four banks from CCC+/C to B-/B, with a stable outlook.

In total 43 stocks saw gains, 62 ended lower and 17 were unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 25.2 million euros, down from Monday’s 27.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.30 percent to close at 76.15 points.