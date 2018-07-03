NEWS |

 
Tsipras in Thessaloniki on Wednesday for Quadrilateral Balkan Summit

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Thessaloniki on Wednesday for the 4th Quadrilateral Summit between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia.

Tsipras and his counterparts, Boyko Borissov, Viorica Dancila and Aleksandar Vucic, respectively, will discuss closer cooperation in energy, transport, infrastructure and security.

The summit will start at 6 p.m. with a meeting of the four leaders and a separate meeting of the respective infrastructure and transport ministers.

At 7 p.m., the meeting will include the delegations, and will be followed by a working dinner and a joint press conference at 8.15 p.m.

