Red tape and the absence of an investment-friendly environment continue to dog Greece, Fraport Greece chief executive Alexander Zinell testified on Tuesday at the InvestGR forum in Athens.

"We needed to obtain some 200 permits and approvals in order for works at the airports to start. In Lima we needed no permits at all, while in St Petersburg we had to get just two licenses," said the head of the company

Fraport Greece has undertaken the operation of 14 regional Greek airports, including Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport (pictured).