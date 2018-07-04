FinMin slams ND chief over comments to EU commissioner

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos accused main opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis of heavy-handedness after comments made during a visit to Athens by European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

The head of New Democracy on Tuesday had called on Moscovici to be “more careful” when making comments about Greece’s economic prospects, claiming the government’s narrative of a “clean exit” from the bailouts in August is a deception.

“Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making strict recommendations to Moscovici. It looks like New Democracy believes the European and liberal path continues with Orban and Kurz,” Tsakalotos wrote on his Twitter account, referring to the far-right leaders of Hungary and Austria respectively.

Speaking to Parliament’s Economic Affairs Committee earlier on Tuesday, where the European commissioner was present, ND vice-president Costis Hadzidakis had also expressed reservations regarding Moscovici’s upbeat remarks on the prospects of the Greek economy, saying that the deal reached with creditors on Greece’s debt and its post-bailout supervision is tantamount to a fourth memorandum.