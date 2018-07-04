NEWS |

 
British tourist found dead at Corfu roadside

A man aged between 40 and 45 years old has been found dead on the side of a rural road on the Ionian holiday island of Corfu.

According to initial reports on Wednesday, the man is believed to be a British tourist who was staying in rented rooms in the area.

His body was found by a passerby lying beside a dumpster on the side of the road linking Sidari to Karousaded in Ai-Yiannis in northern Corfu.

Police have ruled out foul play, though a coroner is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

