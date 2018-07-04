Firefighters on Crete trying to contain blaze before it threatens homes

Firefighters in the Cretan prefecture of Hania on Wednesday were battling to contain a large wildfire that was tearing through brushland and coming dangerously near to a cluster of homes in the area of Spina.

The fire service deployed 14 trucks with 30 men, two pedestrian units and a water-dumping helicopter, while municipal authorities and local volunteers also threw their resources into the fight.

A second helicopter was expected to join, though the task of battling the blaze from the air was being hampered by strong winds.