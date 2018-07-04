Turkey said to have approved new UN envoy for Cyprus peace talks

Photo: Mark Garten/UN

Turkey has reportedly approved the appointment of Jane Holl Lute as the United Nations’ new special adviser in the Cyprus reunification talks, the Cyprus News Agency has reported.

Barring unforeseen circumstances will be assuming her new post next week after being formally appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the CNA said.

A seasoned diplomat and former US deputy secretary of Homeland Security, Lute is expected to follow in the footsteps Espen Barth Eide, who was the latest go-between for the two Cypriot leaders and the UN up until the collapse of talks in July 2017.

Guterres’s Deputy Special Adviser Elizabeth Spehar, who will visit New York next week, is expected to meet with Lute.



The two women will discuss possible dates for a Cyprus visit, with late July being most likely according to Kathimerini’s Cyprus edition.

Lute is expected to hold meetings in Ankara, Athens and London, as it has been customary among her predecessors.