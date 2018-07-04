Open-Air Film Festival | Athens | To August 29

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival continues on Friday, July 6, with the 1965 French mystery “The Sleeping Car Murders” (Compartiment tueurs), directed by Costa-Gavras from the novel by Sebastien Japrisot, starring Simone Signoret, Michel Piccoli, Yves Montand and Jean-Louis Trintignant. This year’s festival program includes 18 classic films, many of which are famous literary adaptations. The screenings will take place at museums, squares, gardens, pedestrian precincts, archaeological monuments and parks. Entrance to the event is free and all screenings start at 9.30 p.m. Details on the festival, which runs through the summer, are available www.aoaff.gr/english_2018/. Friday’s screening will be at Cine Riviera (46 Valtetsiou, tel 210.384.4827).