Centeno: Greece back on its feet, must continue reforms

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said yesterday that Greece is back on its feet but it must also remain on the path of reforms.

“Greece is ready to stand on its own feet again, with the sound foundations for sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth," he told European Parliament on Wednesday, adding that the agreement reached at the June Eurogroup is key for Greece to achieve that goal.

“Greece should continue implementing responsible fiscal policies and growth-enhancing reforms to improve the living conditions, the chances and prospects of its citizens. This is what Greece's post-programme framework will be about,” he said