Athens Municipality employee remanded on arson charges

Crime

A 64-year-old seasonal employee of the Athens Municipality was remanded in custody on Wednesday on charges of setting fires at children’s camps in Athens and the wider Attica region.

The suspect, who was arrested last week, is accused of starting four fires at camps in the period from June 23 to 29.

