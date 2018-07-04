ATHEX: Stocks edge lower in very quiet trade

Turnover struggled to top 20 million euros on Wednesday at Athinon Avenue, as on top of the recent stagnation in local trading, the US Independence Day holiday deprived the Greek stock market of some of the few remaining foreign traders. As a result the benchmark headed south again, while the banks index dropped for a sixth time in the last seven sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 744.41 points, shedding 0.20 percent from Tuesday’s 745.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.12 percent to 1,956.96 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.25 percent.

The banks index gave up 0.41 percent, with Piraeus falling 1.22 percent, Alpha shrinking 1.16 percent and Eurobank decreasing 0.47 percent, while National continued on its autonomous course ascending 1.43 percent.

Motor Oil jumped 2.63 percent and Titan Cement climbed 1.68 percent, just as Mytilineos conceded 1.65 percent and Sarantis lost 1.62 percent.

In total 39 stocks reported gains, 63 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 20.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 25.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.33 percent to close at 75.90 points.