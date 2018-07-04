A meeting of the ancient and modern

The archaeological site of ancient Messene in southern Greece will be hosting 22 bronze, iron and stainless steel sculptures by Greek artists Giorgos Houliaras and George Zongolopoulos from July 14 until the end of September. The exhibition, titled ‘Zongolopoulos-Houliaras-Messana,’ is an initiative of the site’s chief excavator, Petros Themelis. According to Iris Kritikou, the curator of the exhibition, ‘incorporating modern art into archaeological sites makes us see the ancient monuments better.’