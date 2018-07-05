The government seems to be trying to create chaos on the political scene. It is playing with the country’s institutions and has clearly set a goal of driving a wedge between the center-right and the center-left of the political spectrum for its own benefit.

There are no limits to what this administration will do to cling on to power. And because of this, the game it is playing is becoming a very dangerous one and its possible repercussions should not be underestimated by anyone.



It has been decades since we have seen this level of cynicism in the country.