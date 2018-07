Thousands attended a charity concert at the capital’s Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) on Wednesday night featuring several A-list Greek singers and musicians including Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Glykeria, Giorgos Dalaras and Eleonora Zouganeli in a tribute to rebetiko master Vassilis Tsitsanis. The proceeds of the event are to go to the Oloi Mazi Boroume (Together We Can) campaign in aid of vulnerable social groups.