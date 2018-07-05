ND slams gov't 'propaganda' after Zaev comments on army

New Democracy said on Thursday that the government’s “propaganda” about the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has been 'demolished' after the Balkan nation’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev referred on Wednesday to a “Macedonian army” that will join NATO.

“With just one statement, Zaev has provoked Greece and demolished the arguments and propaganda of Tsipras-Kotzias and humiliates Panos Kammenos,” said ND spokesperson Giorgos Koumoutsakos, adding that ND is right to oppose the name deal.

The Greek foreign ministry had earlier dismissed Zaev’s comments saying the agreement explicitly states that the new name of the country under the deal will be also be used for official bodies and other public entities.

“In this case the ‘army of North Macedonia,’” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Zaev made his remarks during a swearing in ceremony of troops.