Court approves political asylum for third of eight Turkish soldiers

A Greek committee on Thursday approved the granting of political asylum to the third of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece following a failed coup in Turkey two years ago.

All eight servicemen were released from administrative custody in May and are in a secret location to ensure their safety.

The Greek state has previously appealed against committee decisions approving asylum. However the Council of State, the country's administrative court, subsequently ruled in their favor.

The granting of asylum to the servicemen is now a matter of time was the rulings must be officially written up and made public before the procedures can begin.

In the coming days, the Asylum Committee is expected to rule on the remaining five Turkish servicemen, with those decisions also expected to be favorable.

