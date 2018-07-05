Poll sees ND holding lead, 7 in 10 opposing name deal

A new opinion poll conducted by MRB puts conservative New Democracy 9.8 percentage points ahead of leftist SYRIZA and finds that seven in 10 do not support the recent Macedonia name deal.

According to the nationwide survey, which was conducted on a sample of 2,000 people, if elections were held now ND would garner 31 percent of the vote and SYRIZA 21.2 percent.

Next would be centrist Movement for Change with 8.9 percent, neofascist Golden Dawn with 7.1 percent, the Communist Party with 5.8 percent, Union of Centrists with 2.9 percent and Independent Greeks, which currently shares power with SYRIZA, at 1.8 percent, way below the 3 percent threshold for entering Parliament.

Asked about the recent name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, 68.3 percent said they opposed it compared to 12.8 percent which supported it and 12.9 percent who were neutral.

