Crystallia | Athens | July 6

Greek singer-songwriter Crystallia will be performing on the roof stage of the Gazarte venue on Friday, July 6, in what promises to be an evening filled with latin, Balkan and Greek rhythms certain to get the audience on their feet. She will be singing both covers and songs from her debut album “Thema Charactira,” which came out last year. Entrance is free and the performance starts at 10.30 p.m.

Gazarte, 34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.34.60.347, www.gazarte.gr