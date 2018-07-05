Dimitris Mytaras | Andros | To September 30

The Goulandris Museum of Contemporary Art on the Cycladic island of Andros is hosting a big retrospective exhibition on one of the important Greek painters of the 20th century, Dimitris Mytaras, who died last year aged 83.

The exhibition will showcase works spanning his artistic career – marking his transition from naturalist depictions of the human figure to more expressionist works. The exhibition runs through September 30.

Opening hours are Wednesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros.

Goulandris Museum of Contemporary Art, Hora, Andros,

tel 22820.22444, www.moca-andros.gr