Soul Food | Tinos | July 7 - September 15

Soul Food, a festival which uses unused and abandoned spaces to showcase art, returns to Hora on Tinos on Saturday, July 7. This year, a new multispace will be inaugurated in Tinos Town, comprising a gallery, a reading room, a gift shop, a covered terrace for artists and visitors, as well as for concerts and performances. Soul Food 2018’s theme is “Anarchy + Rebirth,” and through its exhibitions and events the festival is aiming to launch a dialogue on the challenges of change. In addition to art exhibitions, there will also be performances, concerts and discussions taking place across the island. Soul Food runs through September 15.