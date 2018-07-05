Botched bank robbery in Southern Athens

A lone gunman tried to rob an armored truck on Thursday morning while the driver was servicing an ATM on the corner of Omirou and Ionias streets in Alimos, southern Athens.

According to reports the suspect fired a shot in the air to force a bank employee to hand over a case of cash but then sped off empty-handed on a motorcycle after the activation of the dye pack – a device used by banks to foil robberies by causing stolen cash to be permanently marked with dye.