Court calls for extradition of sex trafficking victim

The Supreme Court ruled on July 4 in favor of the extradition of a 28-year-old woman to her native Moldova, even though she a was sex-trafficking victim and helped authorities dismantle an international trafficking network.



According to the Greek legal system, her fate is now in the hands of Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, who has the right to block the court’s decision.



Her legal team was critical of the court’s decision, saying it did not take into consideration the fact that she is a sex-trafficking victim.



The reasoning behind the court’s verdict was not clear. According to the case file, the woman was forced to come to Greece illegally in 2012 by a trafficking gang who forced her to work as a prostitute.



She escaped the gang in September 2013 and filed a report with police which led to the arrest of three traffickers.