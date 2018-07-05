Employee charged in Hellenic Post embezzlement
Online
A Hellenic Post employee in Halkidiki, northern Greece has been charged with forgery and embezzling 300,000 euros from two branches in the 2012-14 period.
A Hellenic Post employee in Halkidiki, northern Greece has been charged with forgery and embezzling 300,000 euros from two branches in the 2012-14 period.
The suspect embezzled funds, pensions and remittances while he was working at the post office branches in Kallikrateia and Kassandreia.
He was expected to appear before an investigative magistrate on July 4.