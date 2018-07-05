NEWS |

 
NEWS

Police solve murder case of 20 year old Afghan man

TAGS: Crime

A 32-year-old Afghan has been arrested for the fatal stabbing in April of a 20-year-old compatriot in the Omonia area of central Athens.

According to police, he was nabbed on Wednesday after an Athens court issued an arrest warrant.

The stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation between the victim and the 32-year-old’s girlfriend.

Police said the victim was homeless and a drug addict. The culprit and his companion, also drug addicts, were acquainted with the victim. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 