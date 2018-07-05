Police solve murder case of 20 year old Afghan man
Online
A 32-year-old Afghan has been arrested for the fatal stabbing in April of a 20-year-old compatriot in the Omonia area of central Athens.
The stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation between the victim and the 32-year-old’s girlfriend.
A 32-year-old Afghan has been arrested for the fatal stabbing in April of a 20-year-old compatriot in the Omonia area of central Athens.
According to police, he was nabbed on Wednesday after an Athens court issued an arrest warrant.
The stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation between the victim and the 32-year-old’s girlfriend.
Police said the victim was homeless and a drug addict. The culprit and his companion, also drug addicts, were acquainted with the victim.