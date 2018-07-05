BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Greece sells 26-week T-bills, yield stable at 0.85 pct

TAGS: Markets

On Wednesday Greece sold 26-week treasury bills at a yield of 0.85 percent, unchanged from the previous similar auction last month.

Wednesday’s auction amounted to 1.625 billion euros, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.

Total bids of 1.729 billion euros were submitted, exceeding the required amount by 1.38 times.

The settlement date is Friday.

[Xinhua]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 