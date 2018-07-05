Greece sells 26-week T-bills, yield stable at 0.85 pct
Online
On Wednesday Greece sold 26-week treasury bills at a yield of 0.85 percent, unchanged from the previous similar auction last month.
On Wednesday Greece sold 26-week treasury bills at a yield of 0.85 percent, unchanged from the previous similar auction last month.
Wednesday’s auction amounted to 1.625 billion euros, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.
Total bids of 1.729 billion euros were submitted, exceeding the required amount by 1.38 times.
The settlement date is Friday.
[Xinhua]